Liscio is a secure cloud-based web and mobile software solution that simplifies client communication and collaboration. With features including secure messaging, secure file sharing and storage, FirmView, Firm-to-One service, Mobile App, FrontDesk onboarding, e-signatures, and more, Liscio replaces vulnerable email and paperwork with an encrypted, invite-only client experience platform that empowers you to become the proactive, modern firm your clients deserve.
Business
Client Portal Software

