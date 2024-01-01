Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Liscio on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Liscio is a secure cloud-based web and mobile software solution that simplifies client communication and collaboration. With features including secure messaging, secure file sharing and storage, FirmView, Firm-to-One service, Mobile App, FrontDesk onboarding, e-signatures, and more, Liscio replaces vulnerable email and paperwork with an encrypted, invite-only client experience platform that empowers you to become the proactive, modern firm your clients deserve.

