Lipscore

Lipscore

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: lipscore.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lipscore on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Lipscore ratings and reviews software provides you with the largest volumes of customer feedback on the market. On average more than 20% of end customers leave a rating and/or review using our software, giving you priceless insight into their experience with your service and products. Act on the feedback to build lasting customer relations, cherish happy customers, and improve where there's room for it. Increase trust by displaying honest customer feedback in your online store and turn every customer into your brand ambassador.
Categories:
Business
Review Management Software

Website: lipscore.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lipscore. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

PowerReviews

PowerReviews

powerreviews.com

Ratingful

Ratingful

ratingful.com

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

Tagembed

Tagembed

tagembed.com

You Might Also Like

xSellco

xSellco

xsellco.com

Feedback Company

Feedback Company

feedbackcompany.com

Amazeful

Amazeful

amazeful.com

Ratesight

Ratesight

ratesight.com

Localyser

Localyser

localyser.com

featureOS

featureOS

featureos.app

Reviews.io

Reviews.io

reviews.io

GatherUp

GatherUp

gatherup.com

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

Printful

Printful

printful.com

ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers

reviewtrackers.com

DeepTalk

DeepTalk

deep-talk.ai

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy