xSellco Feedback helps you target positive feedback by requesting reviews from happy customers. The software enables you to increase your seller rating on Amazon, eBay and Trustpilot by requesting feedback on the right products, from the right customers, at the right time. Tailor feedback requests to target orders by SKU, product type, on-time delivery, destination and much more so you can increase your positive reviews, boost sales and grow your business! Better feedback, better sales!

Website: xsellco.com

