Sendmea

Sendmea

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: sendmea.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sendmea on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Sendmea is an innovative online video review platform designed to help businesses harness the power of social proof through customer testimonials. By enabling businesses to collect, manage, and showcase authentic video reviews, Sendmea helps to enhance brand credibility and trust among potential customers. In today's digital age, social proof is invaluable to brands. When potential customers see authentic video testimonials from satisfied customers, they are more likely to trust the brand and purchase. This is where Sendmea shines - it provides a platform for businesses to gather and display these powerful testimonials quickly . The platform offers a unique way to gather valuable feedback, with the ability to customize the review form to ask specific questions relevant to your business. Once the video reviews are approved, they can be displayed on the business's custom review page and shared on social media, further amplifying the brand's reach and credibility.
Categories:
Business
Review Management Software

Website: sendmea.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sendmea. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

PowerReviews

PowerReviews

powerreviews.com

Ratingful

Ratingful

ratingful.com

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

Tagembed

Tagembed

tagembed.com

You Might Also Like

Reviews On My Website

Reviews On My Website

reviewsonmywebsite.com

Hoist

Hoist

tryhoist.com

Trustable

Trustable

trustable.ai

Editorify

Editorify

editorify.com

Reviewflowz

Reviewflowz

reviewflowz.com

Amazeful

Amazeful

amazeful.com

Repuso

Repuso

repuso.com

Kudobuzz

Kudobuzz

kudobuzz.com

Widewail

Widewail

widewail.com

SocialJuice

SocialJuice

socialjuice.io

Reviews.io

Reviews.io

reviews.io

Reviewshake

Reviewshake

reviewshake.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy