WebCatalog
LiiD

LiiD

dashboard.liid.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LiiD on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Wouldn't it be cool if you could log activities to your Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics CRM automatically? Well, now you can! LiiD automatically tracks all your calls and emails directly to your CRM and you don't even have to lift a finger.

Website: dashboard.liid.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LiiD. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Zoho SalesInbox

Zoho SalesInbox

accounts.zoho.com

MagicChat AI

MagicChat AI

secondbrain.fyi

Close

Close

app.close.com

SigParser

SigParser

app.sigparser.com

Firefox Relay

Firefox Relay

relay.firefox.com

TrackTalents

TrackTalents

tracktalents.com

ivia

ivia

web.ivia.com

Supernormal

Supernormal

app.supernormal.com

PaySimple

PaySimple

payments.paysimple.com

Flowlu

Flowlu

my.flowlu.com

Microsoft Start

Microsoft Start

microsoftstart.com

Ziwo

Ziwo

app.ziwo.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy