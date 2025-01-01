Top Legito Alternatives

Microsoft Word Online
word.cloud.microsoft
Microsoft Word Online is a cloud-based word processor that allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on documents in real-time.
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.
Overleaf
overleaf.com
Overleaf is a cloud-based LaTeX editor for writing and collaborating on scientific documents, providing templates and real-time editing features.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor that integrates documents, spreadsheets, and apps, enabling collaborative project management and real-time editing.
DocuSign
docusign.com
DocuSign is a digital signature app that allows users to send, sign, and manage documents securely from any device, ensuring compliance and streamlining workflows.
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is a spreadsheet application for data organization, collaboration, and analysis, accessible online and via mobile apps.
Zoho Writer
zoho.com
Zoho Writer is a word processing application for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents, with features for grammar checks and document management.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
StudioBinder
studiobinder.com
StudioBinder is a web-based app for managing film production, allowing teams to write scripts, create schedules, and organize resources efficiently.
Clio
clio.com
Clio is cloud-based legal practice management software that helps law firms manage documents, billing, and client interactions securely from anywhere.
WriterDuet
writerduet.com
WriterDuet is a cloud-based screenwriting software for collaborative scriptwriting, featuring real-time editing and AI suggestions for dialogue and plot development.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is a collaborative workspace app for note-taking, document management, and task tracking, enabling teams to organize and manage their work together.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.
Soda PDF
sodapdf.com
Soda PDF is a user-friendly tool for creating, editing, and converting PDF files, supporting electronic signatures, form creation, and document comparison.
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.
Inkitt
inkitt.com
Inkitt lets users discover and read thousands of free novels by indie authors across various genres, utilizing AI to identify potential bestsellers.
Flowlu
flowlu.com
Flowlu is a business management platform that integrates project management, CRM, invoicing, and financial tools for effective team collaboration and operational oversight.
Xodo
xodo.com
Xodo is an app for editing, annotating, signing, and sharing PDFs, supporting various file types and offering multiple viewing modes.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.
EasyPrompter
easyprompter.com
EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter for users like bloggers and students, helping them present text smoothly.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.
Mathpix Snip
mathpix.com
Mathpix Snip converts images and PDFs to various formats like LaTeX and DOCX, aiding STEM researchers in managing and organizing their materials.
Drawboard
drawboard.com
Drawboard PDF is an app for collaborative PDF markup, allowing users to create, edit, and annotate documents efficiently on various platforms.
