Top Legito Alternatives

Microsoft Word Online

Microsoft Word Online

word.cloud.microsoft

Microsoft Word Online is a cloud-based word processor that allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on documents in real-time.

Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Acrobat

acrobat.adobe.com

Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.

Overleaf

Overleaf

overleaf.com

Overleaf is a cloud-based LaTeX editor for writing and collaborating on scientific documents, providing templates and real-time editing features.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

Coda

Coda

coda.io

Coda is a cloud-based document editor that integrates documents, spreadsheets, and apps, enabling collaborative project management and real-time editing.

DocuSign

DocuSign

docusign.com

DocuSign is a digital signature app that allows users to send, sign, and manage documents securely from any device, ensuring compliance and streamlining workflows.

iLovePDF

iLovePDF

ilovepdf.com

iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet

zoho.com

Zoho Sheet is a spreadsheet application for data organization, collaboration, and analysis, accessible online and via mobile apps.

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer

zoho.com

Zoho Writer is a word processing application for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents, with features for grammar checks and document management.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

StudioBinder

StudioBinder

studiobinder.com

StudioBinder is a web-based app for managing film production, allowing teams to write scripts, create schedules, and organize resources efficiently.

Clio

Clio

clio.com

Clio is cloud-based legal practice management software that helps law firms manage documents, billing, and client interactions securely from anywhere.

WriterDuet

WriterDuet

writerduet.com

WriterDuet is a cloud-based screenwriting software for collaborative scriptwriting, featuring real-time editing and AI suggestions for dialogue and plot development.

Wondershare PDFelement

Wondershare PDFelement

pdf.wondershare.com

Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.

Craft

Craft

craft.do

Craft is a collaborative workspace app for note-taking, document management, and task tracking, enabling teams to organize and manage their work together.

DocHub

DocHub

dochub.com

DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.

Soda PDF

Soda PDF

sodapdf.com

Soda PDF is a user-friendly tool for creating, editing, and converting PDF files, supporting electronic signatures, form creation, and document comparison.

Smallpdf

Smallpdf

smallpdf.com

Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.

Inkitt

Inkitt

inkitt.com

Inkitt lets users discover and read thousands of free novels by indie authors across various genres, utilizing AI to identify potential bestsellers.

Flowlu

Flowlu

flowlu.com

Flowlu is a business management platform that integrates project management, CRM, invoicing, and financial tools for effective team collaboration and operational oversight.

Xodo

Xodo

xodo.com

Xodo is an app for editing, annotating, signing, and sharing PDFs, supporting various file types and offering multiple viewing modes.

Zoho Docs

Zoho Docs

zoho.com

Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.

EasyPrompter

EasyPrompter

easyprompter.com

EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter for users like bloggers and students, helping them present text smoothly.

pdfFiller

pdfFiller

pdffiller.com

pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.

Nitro

Nitro

gonitro.com

Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.

Mathpix Snip

Mathpix Snip

mathpix.com

Mathpix Snip converts images and PDFs to various formats like LaTeX and DOCX, aiding STEM researchers in managing and organizing their materials.

Drawboard

Drawboard

drawboard.com

Drawboard PDF is an app for collaborative PDF markup, allowing users to create, edit, and annotate documents efficiently on various platforms.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Legito Alternatives - WebCatalog