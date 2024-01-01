LedgerSync

LedgerSync

Website: ledgersync.com

LEDGERSYNC for Accountants and Bookkeepers connects to client's credit card and bank feeds allowing a full collection of transactions, check images, deposits, receipts, and statements all in one dashboard.
Categories:
Business
Accounting Software

