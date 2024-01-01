Fyle

Fyle is a modern expense management platform that empowers accountants to streamline their expense repoting process, on their existing credit cards. Fyle directly integrates with their existing Visa, Mastercard, and American Express credit cards, to offer real-time visibility into credit card transaction data, instant spend notifications via text, and easy receipt collection. Users can submit receipts via text, and Fyle auto-matches receipts, ensuring automated reconciliation and faster time to close. Employees can submit expenses from everyday apps like Text Messages, Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Teams, and more, or use Fyle's powerful mobile app to snap pictures of the receipts and submit expenses on the go. Fyle automatically extracts, codes, and categorizes data from receipts, checks for policy violations, allocates it to the right projects, budgets and cost centers, and pushes data to accounting software like QuickBooks Online, Xero, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Sage 300 CRE, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and QuickBooks Desktop.
Categories:
Finance
Expense Management Software

