Top LearnSmarter.ai Alternatives

Kami
kamiapp.com
Kami is a PDF annotator for teachers and students, offering tools for creating, collaborating, and assessing learning materials digitally.
Glean
glean.co
Glean is a personal study app that helps students capture and organize class content, creating notes and quizzes to enhance learning and academic success.
Heptabase
heptabase.com
Heptabase is a visual note-taking app that helps users manage complex information through interactive graphs and bi-directional linking.
Anatomy.app
anatomy.app
Anatomy.app is a web-based tool for learning human anatomy using detailed 3D models and educational content, accessible via existing course curricula.
Sentral
sentral.com.au
Sentral is a school management system designed for educators, offering a comprehensive software solution for managing school operations in Australia.
MagicSchool
magicschool.ai
MagicSchool is an AI-powered platform that supports educators with tools for lesson planning, communication, and assessment, aimed at enhancing teaching and student learning.
CourseKey
coursekey.com
CourseKey is an educational platform that helps users manage and navigate various courses and learning resources for vocational education.
Screentime
screentimelabs.com
Screentime is a parental control app that helps manage and limit children's screen time on devices, promoting healthier usage and balanced digital habits.
Securly
securly.com
Securly is a cloud-based web filtering and monitoring tool that protects students from inappropriate content and helps schools manage online activity effectively.
Storypark
storypark.com
Storypark is a pedagogical management app for early childhood education, facilitating documentation, planning, communication, and collaboration between educators and families.
Rosh Review
roshreview.com
Rosh Review is an educational app for medical professionals that provides exam preparation tools, including question banks and analytics, to help users pass board exams.
Jobs In Education
jobsineducation.net
Jobs In Education app connects job seekers with educational institutions, streamlining the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching positions.
Echo360
echo360.com
Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.
UniversityCube
universitycube.net
UniversityCube is an academic platform that helps users discover universities, courses, resources, and collaboration tools for a better educational experience.
Amira Learning
amiralearning.com
Amira Learning is an AI-powered reading assistant that listens to students reading aloud, assesses their skills, and provides personalized tutoring to improve literacy.
Chamera
chamera.com
Chamera is an app that allows institutions to create customizable digital ID cards for students quickly and easily, available on both Android and iOS.
Solfeg.io
solfeg.io
Solfeg.io is a music education app for learning and playing songs on ukulele, piano, guitar, and singing, used by schools and students.
TeacherMatic
teachermatic.com
TeacherMatic is an AI-powered app that assists teachers by automating mundane tasks, particularly in generating feedback, to enhance teaching efficiency and student engagement.
Learnie
mylearnie.com
Learnie is a mobile learning platform that enables users to share knowledge and skills, offering personalized education pathways and interactive learning experiences.
StoryJumper
storyjumper.com
StoryJumper is an app for creating and publishing storybooks collaboratively, allowing users to write, illustrate, and share their stories easily.
Homer
learnwithhomer.com
HOMER is an educational app for children ages 2-8, offering personalized lessons and activities in reading, writing, and math, with tracking for parents.
CVGist
cvgist.com
CVGist helps users create effective, ATS-friendly resumes using AI, offering a simple interface and free templates for job seekers.
Radvix
radvix.io
Radvix is a collaboration app for research teams, enabling project management, data organization, and communication in a centralized platform.
BloomBoard
bloomboard.com
BloomBoard is an educational platform for educators to earn micro-credentials, manage teaching practices, and enhance professional development through analytics and resources.
VerifyEd
verifyed.io
VerifyEd is an app that verifies educational and professional credentials using blockchain technology, ensuring security and authenticity for users.
uQualio
uqualio.com
uQualio is an online platform for creating and managing video-based training courses, accessible anywhere, for employee and customer education.
Flip Jungle
flipjungle.com
Flip Jungle is an interactive app that offers a safe space for children to learn and explore the world with guidance from AI-powered celebrity avatars.
Komodo
komodowellbeing.com
Komodo is software that helps independent schools develop and assess wellbeing strategies for students.
Dublieu
dublieu.com
Dublieu connects school and college students to various free opportunities, including competitions, fellowships, internships, and events like MUNs and hackathons.
BiblioTech
bexarbibliotech.org
BiblioTech offers university students access to textbooks on any device for a monthly fee.
