WebCatalog
Latitude

Latitude

latitude.so

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Latitude on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Deliver beautiful dashboards faster. Latitude’s data workspace helps analysts streamline their workflow and generate insights quickly.

Website: latitude.so

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Latitude. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Tixio

Tixio

tixio.io

Casual

Casual

causal.app

123RF

123RF

123rf.com

Reach

Reach

magicreach.ai

Conjura

Conjura

conjura.com

Eagle Space

Eagle Space

eagle-space.com

Regex.ai

Regex.ai

regex.ai

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Columns Ai

Columns Ai

columns.ai

WorkOS.me

WorkOS.me

app.workos.me

Webrecruit

Webrecruit

webrecruit.co

Canvas

Canvas

canvasapp.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy