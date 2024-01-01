Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform, and analyze data, and comprehensive generative AI capabilities for every step of the analytic workflow. Insights can be automated directly into business applications, BI dashboards, communication apps, and databases. Savant also has state-of-the-art automation capabilities to automate workflows based on schedules or events and triggers from external systems to elevate insights to business stakeholders for timely business actions.

Categories :

Website: savantlabs.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Savant Labs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.