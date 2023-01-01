Kodacy
kodacy.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Kodacy app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Kodacy is an educational platform developed by Scientific Platforms And Cosmic Explorations (SPACE). The platform aims to provide affordable and accessible education to everyone, anywhere across the world. Through its innovative products and specially designed courses, Kodacy provides online courses through a virtual platform to facilitate time-independent learning for all!
Website: kodacy.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kodacy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.