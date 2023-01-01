Spike LEGO Education

WebCatalog
Engage every student in playful STEAM learning with the LEGO® Education SPIKE™ App. Designed for use with the LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Portfolio, the SPIKE App is a powerful and inclusive tool that helps teachers facilitate engaging, hands-on STEAM learning. LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Essential and LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime encourage students of all learning levels to move from simple explorations to tackling increasingly complex real-world challenges through building and coding.

Website: spike.legoeducation.com

