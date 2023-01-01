WebCatalog
10 Minute School

10 Minute School

10minuteschool.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 10 Minute School on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

10 Minute School is the largest online educational platform in Bangladesh. Through our website, app and social media, more than 1.5 million students are accessing quality education each day to accelerate their learning.

Website: 10minuteschool.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 10 Minute School. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Adda247

Adda247

adda247.com

Sanfoundry

Sanfoundry

sanfoundry.com

RenoRun

RenoRun

renorun.com

DP Education

DP Education

dpeducation.lk

BlinkLearning

BlinkLearning

blinklearning.com

Skill Course

Skill Course

skillcourse.in

Skyepack

Skyepack

skyepack.com

uLesson

uLesson

ulesson.com

Perusall

Perusall

perusall.com

LunarCrush

LunarCrush

lunarcrush.com

Change.org

Change.org

change.org

Spike LEGO Education

Spike LEGO Education

spike.legoeducation.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy