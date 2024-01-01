WebCatalog

Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can understand where their audience hangout, what they watch on TV, which celebrity or influencer they like and how they differentiate based on their interests in seconds. Kimola Cognitive provides API services for developers to use our technology in their apps. These API services detects the language and emotions of a text block, extract entities and search within a large volume of unstructured text data.

Categories:

Business
Social Media Analytics Software
Other Social Media Software

