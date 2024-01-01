WebCatalog

Viral Pitch

Viral Pitch

Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other relevant metrics. The influencers on Viralpitch are verified, and the platform handles all the transactional and legal aspects of the partnership. By leveraging the reach and credibility of influencers, Viralpitch enables brands to tap into new audiences and drive their marketing campaigns' success.

Business
Other Social Media Software

