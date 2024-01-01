AnyTag is an influencer marketing platform that enables marketers, PR agencies, talent agencies and influencer networks to discover influencers, activate, manage, track and attribute influencer marketing campaigns across major social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Built for Asia, the platform provides users with access to over 300,000 influencers and influencer data points from across the region, including those signed up on its sister application for influencers, AnyCreator. AnyTag also provides users with social media analytics for their brand-owned social media accounts, including demographics and post analytics, competitor analytics, hashtag analytics, brand mentions and UGC management.

Website: anytag.jp

