Kafinea is a software product from Madiasoft, a French Tech company. Madiasoft is a publisher of innovative, secure SaaS software adapted to the needs of mobility. Founded in 2005, Madiasoft is based in Paris, France, and has employees in several countries. Madiasoft offers high-performance management solutions (ERP - CRM) for companies of all sizes (1 to 1,000 employees) operating in a wide range of sectors (Industry/Trade/Telecom/Banking/Services...). Kafinea is Madiasoft's flagship software. It centralizes all an organization's processes in a single tool: invoicing, real-time accounting, purchasing, inventory management, automatic signatures, customer portal, etc. It stands out for its simple implementation (SaaS mode) and modern, intuitive user interfaces. It also features a comprehensive integrated API. Kafinea promotes collaborative working and team productivity. It reduces the costs and risks associated with maintaining a complex IT infrastructure. It adapts to market trends and to the specific needs of each company, especially SMEs. It is compatible with all external or internal software, including business software.

Website: kafinea.com

