Kafinea

Kafinea

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: kafinea.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kafinea on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Kafinea is a software product from Madiasoft, a French Tech company. Madiasoft is a publisher of innovative, secure SaaS software adapted to the needs of mobility. Founded in 2005, Madiasoft is based in Paris, France, and has employees in several countries. Madiasoft offers high-performance management solutions (ERP - CRM) for companies of all sizes (1 to 1,000 employees) operating in a wide range of sectors (Industry/Trade/Telecom/Banking/Services...). Kafinea is Madiasoft's flagship software. It centralizes all an organization's processes in a single tool: invoicing, real-time accounting, purchasing, inventory management, automatic signatures, customer portal, etc. It stands out for its simple implementation (SaaS mode) and modern, intuitive user interfaces. It also features a comprehensive integrated API. Kafinea promotes collaborative working and team productivity. It reduces the costs and risks associated with maintaining a complex IT infrastructure. It adapts to market trends and to the specific needs of each company, especially SMEs. It is compatible with all external or internal software, including business software.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

Website: kafinea.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kafinea. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

QuickBooks Workforce

QuickBooks Workforce

quickbooks.intuit.com

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft Dynamics 365

microsoft.com

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

QuickBooks Self-Employed

QuickBooks Self-Employed

quickbooks.intuit.com

Deskera

Deskera

deskera.com

ECOUNT ERP

ECOUNT ERP

ecount.com

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting

sage.com

Acumatica

Acumatica

acumatica.com

weclapp

weclapp

weclapp.com

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct

intacct.com

You Might Also Like

Composity

Composity

composity.com

TeamSupport

TeamSupport

teamsupport.com

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Phaidon

Phaidon

phaidon.com

Torii

Torii

toriihq.com

WebHR

WebHR

web.hr

Moss

Moss

getmoss.com

Topia

Topia

topia.com

InsideView

InsideView

insideview.com

LeclercDrive

LeclercDrive

leclercdrive.fr

Dailybiz

Dailybiz

dailybiz.com

Reverse Contact

Reverse Contact

reversecontact.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy