Elopage
elopage.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Elopage on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: elopage.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Elopage. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
European Alternatives
european-alternatives.eu
Selz
app.selz.com
FastSpring
app.fastspring.com
movement.so
my.movement.so
Automate.io
automate.io
Teachable
my.teachable.com
PYMNTS
pymnts.com
TrainerCentral
accounts.zoho.com
StrongMind
app.strongmind.com
PaySimple
payments.paysimple.com
Memberstack
app.memberstack.io
Sellix
auth.sellix.io