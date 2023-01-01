Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Phaidon on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Phaidon Press is a global publisher of books on art, architecture, design, fashion, photography, and popular culture, as well as cookbooks, children's books, and travel books. The company is based in London and New York City, with additional offices in Paris and Berlin.

