InsideView
my.insideview.com
InsideView is a software as a service (SaaS) company that gleans insights and relationships from more than 40,000 sources of business information, contact data, online news, and social media and customer CRM data. Founded in 2005, InsideView is mainly used by marketing, sales, and operations teams in identifying and gathering information on customers.
