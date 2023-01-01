Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mekari Qontak on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Qontak by Mekari is a leading and expert provider of enterprise Omnichannel CRM technology leveraging scalable API technology. Built on a SaaS model, Qontak enables businesses to rapidly grow their sales, customer service, and operations. Our solutions empower businesses using WhatsApp & Instagram, social media, e-commerce, voice calls, KPIs, and offline activities within a unified SaaS CRM technology. With an ISO-certified technology stack, our solutions are leveraged by banks, multi-national corporations, state-owned enterprises down to SMEs alike. Qontak is a global tier 1 ranked Official WhatsApp Business API and Instagram API, partner. Accelerate your sales and customer service today.

Website: qontak.com

