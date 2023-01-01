Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for JustGiving on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Fundraise or donate with JustGiving, the worlds leading online fundraising platform, helping charities to make more with GiftAid

Website: justgiving.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to JustGiving. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.