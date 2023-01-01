WebCatalog
JSON Visio is a tool that generates graph diagrams from JSON objects. These diagrams are much easier to navigate than the textual format and to make it even more convenient, the tool also allows you to search the nodes. Additionally, the generated diagrams can also be downloaded or clipboard as image.

