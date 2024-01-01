WordLift is the first artificial intelligence SEO tool that helps businesses speak the same language as Google by translating content into a format that search engines understand: structured data. WordLift uses AI and machine learning to analyse content, identify the most important topics, and organise them into entities. Each entity describes an idea, concept, person, or place you’re talking about on your website. Most on-page SEO tools today allow you to create structured data. WordLift can do even more. It relates vocabulary entities and turns information into linked data, creating a Knowledge Graph. The Knowledge Graph is the infrastructure behind your content, making it understandable to Google and search engines. As a result, your website will rank better in search engines, and at the same time, users will spend more time on your website. In this way, your website appears high in search results and, by offering relevant information, leads users to spend more time on your website. MAIN FEATURES -Automation of structured data -Creation of a custom Knowledge Graph -Image optimisation for SEO -Widgets for content recommendations -Semantic reports with Google Looker Studio -Entity analysis with SEO add-on for Google Sheets™ -Dedicated extension for WooCommerce website MAIN BENEFITS - Help Google and search engines better understand the site and rank it higher in search results; -Control the way a brand appears in search results (Rich Snippets, People Also Ask, etc.); Improve content strategy through internal links; -Provide users with relevant information (what they are looking for), making their experience optimal; -Increase click-through rates and organic traffic to the website.

Website: wordlift.io

