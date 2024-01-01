We are Yoast and our mission is SEO for everyone! So, how do we achieve that? For starters, we have our Yoast SEO software, which is active on more than 13 million websites. Our goal is simple: we help website owners get more traffic from the search engines. For example, we help our users keep their content nice and easy to read for their audience. But most importantly, we make sure search engines can find and understand their pages! Because that’ll help with ranking high in Google! Yoast SEO also takes care of a lot of technical SEO stuff in the background. So, you don’t have to write any code to use our software!

