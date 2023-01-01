WebCatalogWebCatalog
NoiseCraft is a visual programming language for sound synthesis and music that runs in your web browser, loosely inspired by Pure Data and Max/MSP. It's a tool that allows you to build your own synthesizer by creating new nodes and connecting them together. By connecting nodes together, you control how audio data and control signals flow from one node to another and how sound is generated. NoiseCraft is ideally suited to play with additive, subtractive and FM synthesis.

