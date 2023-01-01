JetSend
Website: jetsend.com
JetSend is a transactional email management system designed to help businesses manage, send and track digital messages. With JetSend, developers can integrate our bespoke API into your software platforms and ensure that important transactional messages are delivered to your users. Furthermore, JetSend can track deliverability analytics on the personalized dashboard, so you can monitor the performance of your important transactional messages. Best For: JetSend is targeted towards technology businesses that are looking to integrate a trusted transactional messaging platform into their application without the need to build their own infrastructure. Pricing Overview: JetSend pricing starts at $8.00 based on usage, per month. JetSend offers a free trial!
