Website: jetscribe.ai

Jetscribe.ai is an AI transcription service that enables you to convert audio or video recordings such as webinars, podcasts, sermons or audio notes into written text with speed and accuracy. It also offers the option to transform your transcriptions into rich content such as summaries, blog posts, show notes, highlights and more. Suitable for podcasters, marketers, journalists, church ministries, researchers, students, and anyone who requires transcription services.
Categories:
Productivity
Transcription Software

