Enable engineering performance and strategic alignment with Jellyfish Engineering Management Platform. We integrate with tools like Jira and GitHub. Jellyfish helps engineering leaders focus their teams on what matters most to the business, drive strategic decisions and deliver results.

Website: jellyfish.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jellyfish. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.