Jandi
jandi.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Jandi app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
JANDI is a group-oriented enterprise messaging platform with an integrated suite of collaboration tools for workplace.
Website: jandi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jandi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Workplace Chat
work.workplace.com
Time is Ltd.
reports.timeisltd.com
Workstorm
app.workstorm.com
Redbooth
redbooth.com
Workplace
work.facebook.com
Leverice
leverice.com
Wire
app.wire.com
Workep
app.workep.com
Yellofin BI
portal.yellowfinbi.com
Nucleus
get.nucleusapp.io
WorkHub AI
app.workhub.ai
iMeet Central
app.imeetcentral.com