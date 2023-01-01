WebCatalogWebCatalog
Jandi

Jandi

jandi.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Jandi app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

JANDI is a group-oriented enterprise messaging platform with an integrated suite of collaboration tools for workplace.

Website: jandi.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jandi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Workplace Chat

Workplace Chat

work.workplace.com

Time is Ltd.

Time is Ltd.

reports.timeisltd.com

Workstorm

Workstorm

app.workstorm.com

Redbooth

Redbooth

redbooth.com

Workplace

Workplace

work.facebook.com

Leverice

Leverice

leverice.com

Wire

Wire

app.wire.com

Workep

Workep

app.workep.com

Yellofin BI

Yellofin BI

portal.yellowfinbi.com

Nucleus

Nucleus

get.nucleusapp.io

WorkHub AI

WorkHub AI

app.workhub.ai

iMeet Central

iMeet Central

app.imeetcentral.com