iZettle AB is a Swedish financial technology company founded by Jacob de Geer and Magnus Nilsson in April 2010, and is now owned by PayPal. Launching its first app and service in 2011, the company offers a range of financial products including payments, point of sales, funding and partners applications.The company was the first to develop chip-card reader and app for smartphone-based mobile commerce which meets international security requirements.

Website: login.izettle.com

