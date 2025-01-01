Top its learning Alternatives

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

Google Classroom is a free web service that helps teachers create, distribute, and grade assignments, facilitating communication and collaboration with students.

Moodle

Moodle

moodle.org

Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.

D2L Brightspace

D2L Brightspace

d2l.com

D2L Brightspace is a learning management system that personalizes educational experiences across K-12, higher education, and corporate training.

Open LMS

Open LMS

openlms.net

Open LMS is a customizable learning management system for creating and managing educational content, offering course tools, analytics, and mobile accessibility.

TalentLMS

TalentLMS

talentlms.com

TalentLMS is a cloud-based Learning Management System that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver online training programs effectively.

Showbie

Showbie

showbie.com

Showbie is a digital learning platform that enables educators to manage assignments, provide feedback, and facilitate collaboration among students and teachers.

LearnDash

LearnDash

learndash.com

LearnDash is a WordPress-based learning management system that enables users to create, manage, and sell online courses easily.

360Learning

360Learning

360learning.com

360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.

LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds

learnworlds.com

LearnWorlds is an LMS that enables businesses to create, manage, and sell online courses, offering personalized learning paths and various content formats.

edunation

edunation

edu-nation.net

Edunation is an educational app for K-12 that provides resources, tools for learning, and features like live tutorials and engagement tracking for students, teachers, and parents.

Classe365

Classe365

classe365.com

Classe365 is an educational management software that streamlines administration, enrollment, and learning processes for schools and universities.

WISE

WISE

wise.live

Wise is an online platform for tutoring businesses that automates scheduling, invoicing, and student management with various session types.

OpenLearning

OpenLearning

openlearning.com

OpenLearning is an AI-powered platform for creating and delivering online courses, supporting interactive and collaborative learning for educators and learners.

ProProfs

ProProfs

proprofs.com

ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.

Docebo

Docebo

docebo.com

Docebo is a cloud-based Learning Management System that delivers, tracks, and manages online training programs for various audiences.

WeSchool

WeSchool

edu.weschool.com

WeSchool is a learning platform that helps teams and companies create and manage educational content, fostering engagement and providing analytics for improved outcomes.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud

blackbaud.com

Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.

CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING

cypherlearning.com

CYPHER LEARNING is a Learning Management System that facilitates resource management, class scheduling, and administrative tasks for education institutions.

LearnUpon

LearnUpon

learnupon.com

LearnUpon is a Learning Management System (LMS) that enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver training programs effectively.

Otus

Otus

otus.com

Otus is a unified platform for K-12 schools, combining learning management, assessment, and classroom management tools for teachers, students, and families.

Qintil

Qintil

qintil.com

Qintil is a recruitment, learning management, and staffing app for employers and agencies, allowing teams to learn, manage shifts, and handle compliance on the go.

WizIQ

WizIQ

wiziq.com

WizIQ is an online learning platform that enables live classes and self-paced courses, offering tools for educators to manage teaching and track student progress.

Hāpara

Hāpara

hapara.com

Hāpara is a classroom management tool for K-12 schools that organizes and supports teaching and learning workflows within Google Workspace.

Claned

Claned

claned.com

Claned is a digital learning platform that enhances online education through personalized pathways, interactive content, and tools for collaboration and tracking learner progress.

DrivEd

DrivEd

drived.space

DrivEd is a Learning Management System that enhances education through gamification and social engagement, supporting diverse learners in various subjects.

Teachfloor

Teachfloor

teachfloor.com

Teachfloor is a social learning platform that enables interactive, cohort-based training, supports course creation, and facilitates learner collaboration and engagement.

BrainCert

BrainCert

braincert.com

BrainCert is a learning management system that enables online course creation, assessment delivery, and training with integrated virtual classrooms and analytics.

JoomlaLMS

JoomlaLMS

joomlms.com

JoomlaLMS is a Learning Management System that integrates with Joomla to create, manage, and deliver online courses, track progress, and administer assessments.

Auzmor Learn

Auzmor Learn

auzmor.com

Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.

Grido

Grido

grido.io

Grido is an LMS that enhances educational efficiency, supports teachers and students, and streamlines communication and operations within schools.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.