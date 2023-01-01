IPaidThat is a software using artificial intelligence and machine learning to collect all invoices automatically in the mail boxes. If some of them are not sent to a mail box, the software go find them on the providers websites. It also imports banking operations, so as to compare datas and see if everything is matching well. If a substantiating document is missing, a notification is sent. A mobile app is also available to scan and import expense accounts by taking a photo.

Website: ipaidthat.io

