MakerCase is a web-based application for designing boxes or project cases for laser cutters and CNC routers. MakerCase runs in a web browser and automatically generates a blueprint for cutting based on user specifications. The user enters the desired box dimensions and material thickness, and MakerCase automatically generates a three-dimensional model of the box that can be freely rotated. MakerCase lets users create boxes with flat edges or interlocking edges using finger joints. MakerCase can also generate open and closed boxes. When the box design is complete, the MakerCase flattens the three-dimensional model into blueprint and generates an SVG or DXF file that can be sent directly to a laser cutter or CNC router. For cutting, MakerCase can compensate for the kerf or laser beam width or add dogbone fillets on inside corners for CNC routing.

Website: en.makercase.com

