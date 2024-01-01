LotusPay

LotusPay

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: lotuspay.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LotusPay on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Recurring payments solution for businesses in India. Automatically collect recurring payments from your customer's bank account using NACH Debit eMandates (eNACH via net-banking, debit card or Aadhaar eSign) and physical scan mandates.

Website: lotuspay.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LotusPay. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Instantpay

Instantpay

app.instantpay.in

Monnify

Monnify

monnify.com

Crezco

Crezco

crezco.com

Cheqly

Cheqly

cheqly.com

LEDGERS

LEDGERS

ledgers.cloud

Wallbit

Wallbit

wallbit.io

Open

Open

open.money

Connectpay

Connectpay

connectpay.com

T-Mobile MONEY

T-Mobile MONEY

t-mobilemoney.com

Payowire

Payowire

payowire.com

MoonClerk

MoonClerk

moonclerk.com

Melio

Melio

meliopayments.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy