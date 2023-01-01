InvestGuru
investguru.in
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for InvestGuru on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: investguru.in
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to InvestGuru. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
FundzBazar
fundzbazar.com
ET Money
etmoney.com
Value Research
valueresearchonline.com
InvestNow
trade.investnow.ng
Groww
groww.in
Inri
app.goinri.com
INDmoney
indmoney.com
iTrustCapital
app.itrustcapital.com
Quicko
accounts.quicko.com
TD Ameritrade
tdameritrade.com
HDFC Securities
hdfcsec.com
Zerodha Coin
coin.zerodha.com