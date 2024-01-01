Koshex
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: koshex.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Koshex on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Power Of Investing Early - The best time to invest was yesterday & the next best is now. - Single Snapshot - Connect all your investments in one place and track your net worth in real-time. - Invest Hasslefree - Hasslefree investments in Mutual Funds, Smart Deposits, Digital Gold and Fixed Deposits. - Budgeting & Planning - Track your cashflows and build better saving habits. Koshex is building Wealthfront for India with data-driven insights around day to day finances for an individual to save more and invest well.
Website: koshex.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Koshex. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.