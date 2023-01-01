InvestNow
trade.investnow.ng
InvestNow helps you to maintain and create your investment accounts with United Capital Plc Group, providing you with various investment account types like: - Mutual Funds - Stock Trading - Money Market Fund - Treasury Bills - Nigeria Eurobond Fund and many more.
Website: investnow.ng
