INDmoney is a SuperMoney app to track, save, plan & invest. INDmoney automatically & securely tracks all your investments, loans, expenses, credit cards, savings a/cs, PF’s, EPF’s. You can track across brokers, banks, distributors & advisors. INDmoney recommends actions for you to save your money, improve your portfolio and then invest your money at ZERO commission. You can directly invest in US Stocks from India, Commission Free Direct plan Mutual Funds & SIPs, FD’s (Fixed Deposits), Bonds & PMS.

Website: indmoney.com

