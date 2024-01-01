Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Intract on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management products that start free and scale to meet your Web3 growth needs - at any scale - pre-token, or post-token. ✅ On Chain Analytics ✅ Token Gating ✅ Web3 User Attribution ✅ Campaign RoI tracking ✅ Persona Creation for Users & Customers ✅ Conversion Tracking ✅ New User Identification ✅ Wallet Networth recognition

Website: intract.io

