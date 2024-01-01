Interactio is the leading remote solutions platform that has been used to interpret and stream over 42,000 events since its launch in 2014. Today, it combines an easily operated and intuitive setup with an advanced RSI function (Remote Simultaneous Interpretation) & Remote Participant System. With an unlimited number of languages and up to 2,000 participants in a virtual room, Interactio provides a secure and high-quality solution for over 2,000 remote and hybrid meetings every month. By using Dante media networking technology, Interactio integrates to the local conference/interpretation equipment infrastructure, connecting remote multilingual platform with hardware onsite. In 2020, Interactio solution became the #1 choice of European institutions, serving as a communication bridge for the May 4, 2020 international pledging conference “Coronavirus Global Response.” Daily, Interactio serves as a multilingual participant platform for representatives of the European Parliament, European Commission, United Nations, US Department of State, and other governmental entities, helping the democracy grow. In the last 5 years, Interactio also became an official global partner of TEDx and provided simultaneous interpretation services at conferences held by Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Mary Kay, Mastercard, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, International Team for Implantology, Lush, J. P. Morgan, Scout24, Dani Johnson, Brian Tracy and others. Interactio remains the best-rated RSI solution in the industry with a Trustpilot score of 4.8 and a record of 976,000 attendees supported simultaneously.

Website: interactio.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Interactio. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.