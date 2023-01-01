mEDRA
medra.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the mEDRA app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
mEDRA is the multilingual European Registration Agency of DOI, the standard persistent identifier for any form of intellectual property on a digital network.
Website: medra.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to mEDRA. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
PatentPal
draft.patentpal.com
s-peek
app.s-peek.com
DataCite Commons
commons.datacite.org
WalletConnect
walletconnect.com
Gridly
app.gridly.com
Spreely
spreely.com
RoomBoss
app.roomboss.com
European Alternatives
european-alternatives.eu
Coach.me
coach.me
PropertyShark
propertyshark.com
Cognito Forms
cognitoforms.com
Rabbitique
rabbitique.com