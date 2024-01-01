Wisepops
Website: wisepops.com
Wisepops is the first onsite marketing platform to engage, convert and retain your website visitors. Wisepops' onsite marketing platform helps you to engage with the people who matter most: your website visitors. Wisepops offers an end-to-end platform to help all types of online brands deliver a personalized experience to their visitors through multiple formats: popups, bars, embeds and notifications feed. Wisepops powers 2,000 brands in 53 countries which deliver 2Bn personalized onsite messages each year. Brands like Asphalte, Blume, Decathlon, Heineken and Jaguar use Wisepops to build a brand connection and convert their connections into loyal customers.
