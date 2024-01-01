InSummary

InSummary

InSummary is for anyone who wants to spend more time on what's rewarding – and less on what's not. It's an AI-powered tool that automatically generates intelligent performance reviews and status reports based on your calendar. InSummary Intelligent Performance Reviews help you get the review you want by automatically drafting self-assessment answers and recommending peers with reminders about what you accomplished together. InSummary Intelligent Status Reports save you time by automatically summarizing your weekly activities to help you communicate your work focus effortlessly. InSummary's Intelligent Status Reports are objective, interactive, and personalized – and they're delivered automatically each week. Sign up in less than 30 seconds and immediately put Intelligent Performance Reviews and Intelligent Status Reports to work for you.

