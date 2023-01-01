iglooHR offers the easiest way to organize your recruitment process. We are a modern, innovative tool that aims to reduce the complexity of traditional ATS solutions. At the same time, we want to provide all the functionalities required to keep your hiring tidy and efficient. Main features include simple candidate import, customizable recruitment pipeline, job reports, easy appointment scheduling, and building talent pool with blazing fast search.

Website: igloohr.com

