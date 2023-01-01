idealo
idealo.de
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the idealo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
With the idealo online shopping app you can compare the best offers for your favorite products around the clock and buy them online at a bargain price. In total, you can compare more than 350 million offers from over 50,000 online shops directly in the app and save money - including offers from Amazon, eBay, Media Markt, Saturn and Zalando.
Website: idealo.de
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to idealo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.