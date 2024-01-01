Top HuggingChat Alternatives

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. Based on a large language model, it enables users to refine and steer a conversation towards a desired length, format, style, level of detail, and language. ChatGPT: Optimizing Lang...

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...

Perplexity AI

perplexity.ai

Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.

Poe

poe.com

Fast, helpful AI chat.

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Your everyday AI companion.

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.

Chat AI

gtchat.ai

Welcome to CHAT AI, the AI chatbot that uses the latest natural language processing technology to have intelligent and engaging conversations with you. Simply type in your message, and CHAT AI will respond thoughtfully and personally. Whether you want to write long-form content (essays, emails, art...

Bing Chat

bing.com

Bing is your AI-powered copilot for the web

Pi

pi.ai

Pi, Your Personal AI: A Smart and Supportive Companion, 24/7 Meet Pi, your very own personal AI, brought to you by Inflection AI. Pi isn't just another chatbot; it's a leap forward in personal intelligence, designed to be there for you, anytime and evolve with every conversation.

Grok

twitter.com

Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is an AI chatbot from X (formerly Twitter).

SimSimi

simsimi.com

SimSimi is an adorable and smartest AI chatbot ever. You can talk to SimSimi anytime, anywhere and sometimes you can teach it to say what you want.

Le Chat

mistral.ai

Frontier AI in your hands from Mistral AI. Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses.

Meta AI

meta.ai

Use Meta AI assistant to get things done, create AI-generated images for free, and get answers to any of your questions. Meta AI is built on Meta's latest Llama large language model and uses Emu, our...

GroqChat

groq.com

GroqChat is an AI-powered chat interface that facilitates conversational interactions with users, providing answers and assistance on a range of topics.

DuckDuckGo AI Chat

duckduckgo.com

DuckDuckGo AI Chat is a private AI-powered chat service that currently supports OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and Anthropic’s Claude chat models.

Keymate.AI Chatbot

chat.keymate.ai

Welcome to Keymate.AI Ultimate Chatbot! This is an AI chatbot built with Keymate.AI Internet Search Plugin and GPT-4 128K. Basically a ChatGPT that can process ~80000 words from the web!

Teletyped

teletyped.com

Teletyped gives you access to a beautiful user interface for AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, Mistral, and more.

