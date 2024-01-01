Hub News
Website: hubnetwork.in
Northeast Media Hub (Hub News) is an independent digital media network that provides a platform to journalists and independent media professionals. Launched in the month of August 2020, under the aegis of North East Digital Media Services, a registered proprietorship firm, the platform caters to news, infotainment, and educational content. The news platform www.hubnetwork.in is one of the leading news websites in Meghalaya.
