HistoWiz
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: home.histowiz.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for HistoWiz on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AUTOMATED HISTOPATHOLOGY FOR RESEARCHERS. Have your tissue specimens turned into high quality digital slides in just 3 days and get them analyzed by a board-certified pathologist
Website: home.histowiz.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HistoWiz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.